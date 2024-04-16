Ogilvy's ECD Talha B Mohsin steps down

Talha B Mohsin, who led Ogilvy as an executive creative director, has bid farewell to the advertising industry.

He said, "I’m quitting advertising after 22 grueling but fully worth-it years. And my stints at Leo Burnett, DDB Mudra, McCann, Contract, and Ogilvy have resulted in a few memorable campaigns I’ll always hold dear. And many more not-so-memorable ones (those are stories for another day). All those 'lovely' briefings, last-minute brainstorming sessions, those life-changing ideas I’d kill for, fight-the-traffic-to-reach-on-time client presentations, those zippy pre-ppms, followed by the never-ending ppms… Oh how I’ll miss it all."

He further added, "By now I’m sure most of you are wondering what is this amazing new path for which I’ve left this superb never-say-never life behind. Well, it’s to embrace the chaos of the director’s chair. All those lovely briefings, last-minute brainstorming sessions, those ideas I’d kill for, fight-the-traffic-to-reach-on-time client presentations, those zippy pre-ppms, followed by the never-ending ppms… Oh how I’ll apparently not miss it all."

Mohsin began his career at McCann Worldgroup and went on to work across Leo Burnett Advertising, Mudra Communications, DDB and Contract Advertising India.