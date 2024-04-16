            

      Ogilvy's ECD Talha B Mohsin steps down

      Talha B Mohsin began his career at McCann Worldgroup and went on to work across Leo Burnett Advertising, Mudra Communications, DDB and Contract Advertising India.

      By  Kashmeera SambamurthyApr 16, 2024 2:58 PM
      Ogilvy's ECD Talha B Mohsin steps down
      Talha B Mohsin added, "By now I’m sure most of you are wondering what is this amazing new path for which I’ve left this superb never-say-never life behind. Well, it’s to embrace the chaos of the director’s chair."

      Talha B Mohsin, who led Ogilvy as an executive creative director, has bid farewell to the advertising industry.

      He said, "I’m quitting advertising after 22 grueling but fully worth-it years. And my stints at Leo Burnett, DDB Mudra, McCann, Contract, and Ogilvy have resulted in a few memorable campaigns I’ll always hold dear. And many more not-so-memorable ones (those are stories for another day). All those 'lovely' briefings, last-minute brainstorming sessions, those life-changing ideas I’d kill for, fight-the-traffic-to-reach-on-time client presentations, those zippy pre-ppms, followed by the never-ending ppms… Oh how I’ll miss it all."

      He further added, "By now I’m sure most of you are wondering what is this amazing new path for which I’ve left this superb never-say-never life behind. Well, it’s to embrace the chaos of the director’s chair. All those lovely briefings, last-minute brainstorming sessions, those ideas I’d kill for, fight-the-traffic-to-reach-on-time client presentations, those zippy pre-ppms, followed by the never-ending ppms… Oh how I’ll apparently not miss it all."

      Mohsin began his career at McCann Worldgroup and went on to work across Leo Burnett Advertising, Mudra Communications, DDB and Contract Advertising India.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 16, 2024 2:58 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Duroflex's Amit Phutane joins Neeman's as chief business officer

      Duroflex's Amit Phutane joins Neeman's as chief business officer

      Brand Makers

      BharatPe elevates its CFO Nalin Negi to CEO

      BharatPe elevates its CFO Nalin Negi to CEO

      Brand Makers

      Marketing solutions agency Asymmetrique appoints Arunima Singh as chief operating officer

      Marketing solutions agency Asymmetrique appoints Arunima Singh as chief operating officer

      Brand Makers

      Leo Burnett appoints Rajeev Rakshit as executive director

      Leo Burnett appoints Rajeev Rakshit as executive director

      Brand Makers

      Shivani Tiwari joins AJIO as head of growth and digital marketing

      Shivani Tiwari joins AJIO as head of growth and digital marketing

      Brand Makers

      L&K Saatchi & Saatchi elevates Snehasis Bose as group chief strategy officer; appoints Ekta Relan as chief strategy officer

      L&K Saatchi & Saatchi elevates Snehasis Bose as group chief strategy officer; appoints Ekta Relan as chief strategy officer

      Brand Makers

      Byju's India CEO Arjun Mohan steps down

      Byju's India CEO Arjun Mohan steps down