Omnicom Advertising Group names Sean Donovan President of OAG Asia

Omnicom Advertising Group (OAG) has appointed Sean Donovan as president of its Asia division, following a tenure as president of TBWA\Worldwide’s Asia operations. Donovan, who spent over five years in the role, takes on the new position as OAG continues to expand its global footprint.

Donovan will report directly to OAG's global CEO, Troy Ruhanen, and will work closely with leaders across the group's international agency networks. In a statement on LinkedIn, Donovan expressed his excitement about the new chapter in his career. "I am beyond happy that my journey continues with all the pirates and clients of TBWA\Asia in this new role," he said. Reflecting on his time at TBWA, Donovan noted the challenges and triumphs of the past five years, acknowledging the difficult moments during the pandemic. "It has been, and will continue to be, a blast," he added, while anticipating new opportunities for growth and connection.

Donovan brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served in leadership positions at multiple agencies throughout his career. Before his role at TBWA\Worldwide, he was group CEO of TBWA\South Africa and managing director at TBWA\Hunt Lascaris. He also co-founded OpenCo, an agency that was acquired by TBWA in 2013.

His appointment comes after the launch of OAG in August 2024, an initiative designed to unite Omnicom’s creative networks under one leadership. The group now includes industry giants such as BBDO, DDB, and TBWA, as well as other key agencies within the collective, including Goodby Silverstein & Partners, GSD&M, Merkley & Partners, and Zimmerman.