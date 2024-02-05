comScore

Brand Makers

Omnicom Media Group UK onboards Kiran Bance as its first DEI director

Kiran Bance led Macmillan Cancer Support as the head of diversity and inclusion.

By  Storyboard18Feb 5, 2024 9:06 PM
Omnicom Media Group UK, the media services division of Omnicom Group has appointed Kiran Bance as its diversity, equity and inclusion director. Bance, who took up the position this year in January, began her career at FCA. Then, she joined Bank of England, ITN, Macmillan Cancer Support and Mindapples.

During her stint as the diversity leader at the Bank of England, she developed, implemented and delivered diversity and inclusion content for key HR processes such as induction, line management training and awaydays.

She supported the development of diversity and inclusion training for all colleagues in the Bank and specifically for senior groups. She scoped and implemented specific initiatives aligned to different protected groups as well as inclusion across the Bank.


First Published on Feb 5, 2024 9:06 PM

