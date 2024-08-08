            

      Ozonetel appoints Shalil Gupta as Managing Director

      Expands the executive leadership team to enhance the platform offerings and drive growth across global markets.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 8, 2024 3:43 PM
      Gupta is a senior business and technology leader with over 25 years of experience.

      Ozonetel, a unified customer experience intelligence (CXi) platform, has appointed Shalil Gupta as Managing Director (Global Growth). In this executive role, Gupta will lead the charter to expand the company’s footprint across global markets, establish a strong CX consulting practice to advise enterprise customers, and drive business growth.

      Additionally, Ozonetel is increasing investments in people and technology to enhance its AI-engineered CXi platform and expand use cases to all touchpoints across the customer lifecycle.

      Gupta is a senior business and technology leader with over 25 years of experience. He has held leadership roles at Hindustan Times, International Data Corporation (IDC), GE Capital Services, Royal Bank of Scotland with a proven track record of growth across geographies. He was named one of Forbes India’s Top 100 Great People Managers.

      Atul Sharma, Founder & CEO of Ozonetel said, “AI is changing the way enterprises traditionally engaged with customers across marketing, sales, and service. Ozonetel is expanding its foundations into areas where AI will play a larger role in the CX landscape. Our CXi platform continues to drive remarkable growth for our customers, solidifying our position as a leader in customer experience.”

      Sharma added, “Shalil’s insights will be valuable as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation in the CX space.”

      “Today, every enterprise is going through a transformation and are reimagining their customer playbooks with AI at its core. The global CX market is projected to be USD 90+ bn in the coming years, and platforms that power seamless customer interactions, across journeys and touchpoints, will generate significant value for all stakeholders,” said Gupta.


        First Published on Aug 8, 2024 3:43 PM

