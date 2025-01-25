Parle Products' Krishnarao Buddha steps down

Krishnarao Buddha, who led Parle Products as senior category head - marketing, has stepped down from his position. In this role, Buddha handled the portfolio of confectionery, snacks, cakes and rusks.

On LinkedIn, he shared a note, which highlighted, "Parle Products has been more than just a workplace; it has been a family, a place where I have learned, evolved, and thrived. From the exceptional colleagues who turned into lifelong friends, to the mentorship and support that shaped my journey, I will forever be grateful for everything that has been shared."

He further stated, "I’ve had the privilege of being part of a team that’s truly passionate, dedicated, and committed to excellence. Each day brought new insights, experiences, and the opportunity to contribute to something much larger than myself. The impact of this journey will stay with me as I move forward, carrying valuable lessons and cherished moments."

Buddha, who is an alumni of IIM-Ahmedabad, began his career at Maxwell Apparels, and then moved to Uncle Chipps as deputy product manager. Then, he joined Excelcia Foods as product manager, and then joined Gold Cross.