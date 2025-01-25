            

Parle Products' Krishnarao Buddha steps down

As the senior category head - marketing, Krishnarao Buddha handled the portfolio of confectionery, snacks, cakes and rusks.

By  Storyboard18Jan 25, 2025 9:54 AM
Parle Products' Krishnarao Buddha steps down
Krishnarao Buddha, who is an alumni of IIM-Ahmedabad, began his career at Maxwell Apparels, and then moved to Uncle Chipps as deputy product manager. Then, he joined Excelcia Foods as product manager, and then joined Gold Cross.

Krishnarao Buddha, who led Parle Products as senior category head - marketing, has stepped down from his position. In this role, Buddha handled the portfolio of confectionery, snacks, cakes and rusks.

On LinkedIn, he shared a note, which highlighted, "Parle Products has been more than just a workplace; it has been a family, a place where I have learned, evolved, and thrived. From the exceptional colleagues who turned into lifelong friends, to the mentorship and support that shaped my journey, I will forever be grateful for everything that has been shared."

He further stated, "I’ve had the privilege of being part of a team that’s truly passionate, dedicated, and committed to excellence. Each day brought new insights, experiences, and the opportunity to contribute to something much larger than myself. The impact of this journey will stay with me as I move forward, carrying valuable lessons and cherished moments."

Buddha, who is an alumni of IIM-Ahmedabad, began his career at Maxwell Apparels, and then moved to Uncle Chipps as deputy product manager. Then, he joined Excelcia Foods as product manager, and then joined Gold Cross.

His innings at Parle products began in 2001, where he handled the portfolio of both biscuits & confectionery. As the former deputy marketing manager, Buddha led charge of the entire 'Snacks' portfolio and relaunched Magix Creme biscuits in the mass segment. He launched BakeSmith English Marie as a premium offering in the category.


Tags
First Published on Jan 25, 2025 9:54 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Emami reports 8% jump in Q3 profit, ad expenses up 6% to Rs 175.7 crore

Emami reports 8% jump in Q3 profit, ad expenses up 6% to Rs 175.7 crore

Brand Makers

Mihir Karkare departs from Mirum India after nearly 16 years

Mihir Karkare departs from Mirum India after nearly 16 years

Brand Makers

Sridhar Vembu steps down as Zoho's CEO; assumes the role of chief scientist

Sridhar Vembu steps down as Zoho's CEO; assumes the role of chief scientist

Brand Makers

Disney Experiences announces key leadership appointments

Disney Experiences announces key leadership appointments

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: Five books to know India better

Bookstrapping: Five books to know India better

Brand Makers

Diageo's Hina Nagarajan to lead dialogue on Viksit Bharat at Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

Diageo's Hina Nagarajan to lead dialogue on Viksit Bharat at Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

Brand Makers

From Jaipur to Jackpot: How two brothers turned skincare into a Rs 2,955 crore prize

From Jaipur to Jackpot: How two brothers turned skincare into a Rs 2,955 crore prize