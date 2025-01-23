Google’s Vidhya Srinivasan expands role, now overseeing ads and commerce

ADVERTISEMENT
Vidhya Srinivasan has been named Vice President of Ads and Commerce, taking over from Maria Renz, who is stepping away to pursue other opportunities.
Srinivasan will continue to report to Nick Fox, Google's senior vice president of Knowledge and Information.
In her new role, Srinivasan will oversee Google's shopping and payments products and services, expanding her already significant influence in shaping the company's ad offerings.
As a visionary in artificial intelligence, she has been central to Google’s AI transformation, leading major initiatives such as Performance Max and Demand Gen, introducing generative AI (GAI) capabilities for campaign and asset creation, and unveiling new ad formats in Google Search.
Srinivasan’s leadership also includes the rollout of interactive product listing ads with features like 3D rotation and Virtual Try-On experiences. She spearheaded the rebuild of Google Analytics, introduced the revamped Search Ads 360 platform, pioneered pixel-less measurement for YouTube, and developed Ads Data Hub to refine advertiser insights.
Before joining Google, Srinivasan held engineering, product management, and operations roles at Amazon, where she led the Amazon Redshift team. Her background also includes technical and leadership positions at IBM.