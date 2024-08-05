            
      Pernod Ricard promotes Joydeep Basuroy to group head marketing

      Joydeep Basuroy been the creator of the digital platform "Large Short Films" and played a crucial role in the PRI tie-up with ICC.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 5, 2024 9:47 AM
      Joydeep Basuroy

      Pernod Ricard has elevated Joydeep Basuroy to group head marketing.

      In a LinkedIn post, Basuroy shared, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Group Head Marketing at Pernod Ricard. I am looking forward to the new challenges and driving imaginative innovations . I express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me on this journey!"

      Basuroy has been with the company since 2007. He joined as the Assistant General Manager. He has over 20 years of experience has worked with SAB-Miller India, where he was associated with brands like Royal Challenge and Haywards 5000, and Khadim India.

      Basuroy has been responsible for creating and driving Brand vision for the business. He has also been the creator of the digital platform "Large Short Films" and played a crucial role in the PRI tie-up with ICC.


      First Published on Aug 5, 2024 9:38 AM

