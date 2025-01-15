PhysicsWallah appoints Ajinkya Jain as Group General Counsel

ADVERTISEMENT
Ajinkya Jain, who led Snapdeal as group company secretary and legal, has joined PhysicsWallah as group general counsel, company secretary and compliance officer.
Jain, who began his career as an article trainee at R.a.Daga & Co, and then went on to work across Professional Study Circle, CAPS education, Sugar & Power Company, Future Generali India Insurance Company, PharmEasy, and Games 24x7.
Jain's key strengths lies in strategic legal counsel, regulatory compliance expertise, corporate law expertise, governance & risk management, team leadership & collaboration, IPO (Pre & Post Listing) management and contract negotiation and dispute resolution.
Jain has led Unicommerce's IPO from inception to listing, ensuring SEBI compliance and strategic acquisition of Shipway (restructuring) post listing. He also led PharmEasy IPO/DRHP and many strategic acquisition of Medlife, reverse acquisition on of Thyarocare a listed Company (external restructuring) and Merger & Alamgamtion of Internal Group Companies.
He spearheaded secretarial, compliance, litigation, and contracts teams, and provided strategic guidance, mitigating risks and driving growth.