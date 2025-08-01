            

Publicis India's Managing Director Oindrila Roy steps down

Oindrila Roy's next move is unknown.

By  Storyboard18Aug 1, 2025 2:15 PM
Oindrila Roy began her career at JWT (now VML) as an account executive, and then joined Lowe Lintas as senior brand services manager, and then was elevated to client services director.

Oindrila Roy, who led Publicis India as managing director, has stepped down from her position. Her next move is unknown.

Saatchi & Saatchi then appointed Roy as associate vice president, and then joined Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance as vice president - marketing. As the former senior vice president at Leo Burnett (now Leo), she then joined Essence as the head of strategy, India.


