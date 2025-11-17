Publicis Media launches Spark Foundry India, a full-funnel media agency, Niti Kumar appointed as CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Publicis Media India, part of Publicis Groupe, continues its strong growth trajectory, solidifying its position amongst the top two players in the Indian media landscape. Building on this momentum, the network today announced the launch of Spark Foundry India, expanding its diversified media portfolio and further strengthening its leadership in the market.
The launch follows Publicis Media India’s tremendous growth, powered by its differentiated offerings and leadership in data, technology, and AI-driven media solutions. Spark Foundry India enters the market with a new-age, AI- and data-powered model that seamlessly connects brand building, performance, and commerce — delivering measurable growth across the marketing funnel, from discovery to conversion and loyalty.
Niti Kumar, formerly Chief Growth Officer, Publicis Media India, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Spark Foundry India. Known for her strategic acumen and strong client partnerships, Niti will lead the agency’s growth agenda and position Spark Foundry India as a future-facing, high-performance media brand.
Ravi Bhaya moves into the role of Chief Growth Officer, Publicis Media India, to further accelerate growth across the network.
Jai Lala and Rathi Gangappa will continue to lead Zenith and Starcom, with expanded mandates under Publicis Connected Media. Jai will sponsor Connected CRM, while Rathi will sponsor Connected Influence, strengthening the network’s data-driven, integrated media capabilities.
All four leaders — Niti Kumar, Jai Lala, Rathi Gangappa, and Ravi Bhaya — will report to Lalatendu Das, CEO, Publicis Media South Asia.
Commenting on the launch of Spark foundry India, Lalatendu Das, CEO, Publicis Media South Asia, said,“I am delighted to welcome Niti Kumar as CEO of Spark Foundry India and Ravi Bhaya as Chief Growth Officer, Publicis Media India. Both leaders bring an exceptional track record of driving integrated media strategies, accelerating business growth, and building high-performing, future-ready teams. At the same time, I congratulate Jai Lala and Rathi Gangappa on their new, enhanced mandates. Their combined expertise will be instrumental in strengthening our strategic vision, deepening client partnerships, and unlocking new opportunities for innovation and growth in India’s ever-evolving media ecosystem.”
Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia, added, “Publicis Media has been a consistent growth engine for Publicis Groupe India, delivering strong double-digit growth over the past 10 years. Beyond its impressive performance, India has emerged as a strategic hub for innovation, talent, and transformative media solutions. I applaud Lalatendu and the entire media leadership team for their vision and for driving growth, innovation, and measurable impact for our clients.”