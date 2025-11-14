Prasar Bharati opens applications for Director General posts at Akashvani, Doordarshan for 2026

ADVERTISEMENT
Prasar Bharati has issued a vacancy circular inviting applications for the positions of Director General (Akashvani) and Director General (Doordarshan), two of the most senior leadership roles in India’s public broadcasting ecosystem.
The appointments, meant for the 2026 vacancy year, will be made through promotion or deputation, including short-term contract arrangements.
Both posts are classified at Level 16 of the 7th CPC pay matrix, carrying a salary range of ₹2,05,400–₹2,24,400, underscoring their status as apex positions within the national broadcaster.
According to the circular, eligible applicants include:
- Group A officers from All India Services or Central Services, holding analogous posts or with one year of regular service in Level 15, or four years in Level 14.
- Officers from autonomous bodies, statutory organisations, PSUs, universities, and recognised research institutions with equivalent seniority.
Prasar Bharati has advised ministries, departments, and state governments to circulate the notification widely among eligible officers. Detailed eligibility conditions as per Recruitment Rules have been outlined in Annexure I, while applications must be submitted in the prescribed format (Annexure II).
Candidates must send their advance applications on or before 5 PM, December 15, 2025.
The broadcaster has clarified that applications that are incomplete or received after the deadline will not be considered.