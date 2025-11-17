Disney channels return as YouTube TV strikes agreement to end two-week blackout

ADVERTISEMENT
Disney and YouTube TV have reached an agreement to end a two-week blackout that removed major Disney-owned networks from the streaming television service. The resolution, announced on Friday, restores channels including ABC, ESPN and FX to YouTube TV subscribers.
As part of the deal, ESPN will also make its new direct-to-consumer streaming service available to YouTube TV customers at no extra cost. YouTube will additionally gain the ability to sell a selection of Disney networks and offer the Disney+/Hulu bundle within various packages, as per TechCrunch.
Disney Entertainment Co-Chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden, along with ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro, said the agreement “recognises the tremendous value of Disney’s programming and provides YouTube TV subscribers with more flexibility and choice.” They added that the timing allows fans to enjoy a full slate of weekend programming, including college football.
YouTube confirmed on Friday that subscribers would see the affected channels reinstated throughout the day. “We apologise for the disruption and appreciate our subscribers’ patience as we negotiated on their behalf,” the company said in its statement.
YouTube TV, positioned as a streaming alternative to traditional cable services, has faced recurring disputes with major content providers over fees and distribution rights. Its last renegotiation with Disney in 2022 also led to a brief blackout.
During the most recent outage, YouTube offered subscribers a 20-dollar credit to be applied to their next bill. A survey suggested that 24 per cent of the platform’s more than 10 million subscribers had either cancelled or planned to cancel their service due to the blackout, although a YouTube spokesperson told TechCrunch that the actual churn was “manageable” and did not match the survey’s findings.