Deepinder Goyal sparks online frenzy after “mystery device” on forehead goes viral

Zomato CEO and founder Deepinder Goyal triggered a wave of online speculation after a photograph from his recent school visit drew unexpected attention on X. Goyal had posted a series of images from a visit to a school supported by FeedingIndia, noting that it was wonderful and fulfilling to spread joy and happiness among the children.
Was so wonderful and fulfilling to spread joy and happiness to children in a school supported by @FeedingIndia.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 14, 2025
Thank you to the @letsblinkit Toys team and our partners at @Mattel, @Barbie, Skillmatics, @Imagimake, @smartivitylabs, and Mirada for making this possible ???? pic.twitter.com/5cuoNDOgeV
One image, however, swiftly became the focal point of social media chatter. In the photograph, Goyal is seen standing beside another man, and a small golden, stone-like object appears near the side of his forehead. The detail immediately caught users’ eyes, igniting widespread curiosity and turning the wholesome post into an online talking point.
What followed was a stream of playful theories, jokes and imaginative speculation as users filled the comments with questions and humour. Some compared the object to an “infinity stone”, with one user offering elaborate musings about anti-gravity blood flow sensors, while another suggested it looked like a device to measure blood flow to the brain. Goyal joined in the banter, responding that it could indeed be the infinity stone.
The light-hearted conjecture continued as more users weighed in. Comments ranged from references to “Zomato Gold” to direct questions about whether the golden speck was a chip near his eyebrow, while others simply expressed curiosity about whether it was a new health accessory. The moment, intended as a simple update from a philanthropic visit, thus briefly transformed into an amusing social media mystery.