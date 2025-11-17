Godrej Properties targets Rs 40,000 crore in FY26 launches, says Pirojsha Godrej

ADVERTISEMENT
Real estate major Godrej Properties plans to launch housing projects worth Rs 22,000 crore for sale in the second half of FY26, according to PTI. This comes after the company clocked Rs 29,444 crore in property sales—primarily residential—during 2024–25.
Executive Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej said the company is targeting launches worth Rs 40,000 crore and sales of about Rs 32,500 crore for the full fiscal year.
In the first half of FY26, Godrej Properties launched projects worth Rs 18,600 crore, while sales bookings stood at Rs 15,600 crore.
“We achieved 47% of our launch guidance and 48% of the booking value target,” Pirojsha told PTI, adding that the company is “well on track to meet or exceed” its full-year goals.
Pre-sales grew 13% to Rs 15,587 crore in the first six months of FY26, compared with Rs 13,835 crore in the same period last year.
Godrej Properties also recently reported a 21% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 402.99 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 333.79 crore a year earlier. Total income increased to Rs 1,950.05 crore in Q2, compared to Rs 1,346.54 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.