Bright Outdoor Media’s revenue rises nearly 10% in first half of FY26

Out-of-home (OOH) advertising company Bright Outdoor Media Limited has announced its financial results for the first half of FY2025–26 (H1 FY2026), reporting steady growth across key performance metrics.
The company’s total revenue rose 9.83% year-on-year to Rs 63.31 crore, while EBITDA increased 13.80% to Rs 14.98 crore and net profit grew 10.23% to Rs 10.08 crore. Bright’s EBITDA margin stood at 23.66%, with a net profit margin of 15.91%.
According to the company, the performance was fuelled by the expansion of digital LED billboard assets, growing demand from real estate, entertainment and FMCG sectors, and strategic partnerships for major national and regional events. The company said it also benefited from its extensive real estate inventory and strong profit reserves, enhancing financial stability and supporting future scale-up plans.
During the first half, Bright added over 12,000 sq. ft. of new advertising inventory, increasing its total footprint to 315,000 sq. ft. across 490 prime display units. The company currently operates more than 50 large-format digital LED billboards in Mumbai alone. Commenting on the results, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media, said the company’s performance reflects the strength of its brand, its people and its long-term vision. He added that the continued shift toward digitisation in the OOH space, coupled with strong client confidence, is helping Bright reshape India’s outdoor advertising landscape. CEO Mukesh Sharma noted that the company enters the second half of FY25–26 with strong optimism, backed by a robust pipeline of advertising projects, strategic partnerships and the fast-evolving digital OOH ecosystem.
Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Andheri, Mumbai, Bright Outdoor Media Limited today operates a nationwide network of more than 400 hoardings, including ownership of 50 out of Mumbai’s 100+ big-sized digital LED billboards.