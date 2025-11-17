Maruti Suzuki recalls 39,506 Grand Vitara SUVs over speedometer defect

ADVERTISEMENT
Maruti Suzuki has announced a recall of 39,506 units of its Grand Vitara SUV due to a potential defect in the vehicle’s speedometer assembly.
The recall covers only Grand Vitara models manufactured between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025. According to the automaker, the fuel level indicator and warning light in some units may not accurately display the fuel status.
In a stock exchange filing, Maruti Suzuki said owners of the affected vehicles will be contacted by authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost.
On the financial front, the country’s largest automaker by market capitalisation reported a 7.3% year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 3,293 crore for Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 3,069 crore in Q2 FY25.
Sales rose 12.7% to Rs 40,135 crore during July–September FY26, up from Rs 35,589 crore a year earlier. Operating profit jumped 21.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,964 crore (from Rs 1,613 crore).
Standalone revenue from operations climbed to Rs 42,100 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 37,202 crore in the same quarter last year.
Maruti Suzuki also reported its highest-ever half-yearly net sales of Rs 76,760 crore in H1 FY26, up from Rs 69,464 crore in H1 FY25. Net profit for the half-year rose to Rs 7,004 crore, compared to Rs 6,719 crore a year earlier.