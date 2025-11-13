Bengaluru founder shares message from Groww CEO Lalit Keshre; says '‘Be addicted to your platform’

ADVERTISEMENT
Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the Bengaluru-based company behind the popular investment platform Groww, made an impressive debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, drawing widespread attention across financial and startup circles. As the excitement around the listing grew, Bengaluru entrepreneur Sudhanshu, founder of Matiks, revisited an earlier exchange with Groww’s co-founder and CEO, Lalit Keshre, highlighting the fintech leader’s hands-on approach and focus on user engagement.
Taking to X, Sudhanshu shared a screenshot of a message Lalit Keshre had sent him months before the company’s IPO, in which Keshre expressed interest in connecting and learning more about Matiks. Reflecting on the interaction, Sudhanshu stated that he was struck by Keshre’s enthusiasm for the platform, noting that both he and his son were regular users. He said the experience taught him two important lessons that Keshre exemplified — to remain deeply connected with one’s own product and to prioritise user retention above all else.
just 3.5 months before the IPO, Lalit msgd to know more about Matiks— Sudhanshu is making math cool (@cortisoul_) November 12, 2025
was surprised that he and his son are hooked to Matiks
Took a lot of learnings but 2 lines have stayed:
- Be addicted to your platform, showed how he still uses Groww for 2 hrs daily
- Retention is the only… pic.twitter.com/1vWT33wY4W
Sudhanshu added that Keshre reportedly spends around two hours a day using Groww himself, underlining his belief in being “addicted” to the product he built. He remarked that his journey with Groww had come full circle, from being an early user in 2019 to becoming an early investor after its IPO, and congratulated the team for achieving such a milestone.
Founded in 2016, Groww has rapidly become one of India’s leading retail brokerage platforms, backed by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. The fintech firm’s market debut exceeded expectations, with shares opening at ₹112 apiece on the National Stock Exchange and climbing to ₹124, outperforming the issue price of ₹100 in its $754 million IPO, according to Reuters.