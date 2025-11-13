Elon Musk says Tesla’s self-driving cars could soon let users ‘Text and Drive’,

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has claimed that the company’s electric vehicles equipped with its (Supervised) Full Self-Driving (FSD) system may soon allow drivers to “text and drive,” a statement that has sparked debate over the legality of such a feature across the United States.

Speaking at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting on 6 November, as reported by Electrek, Musk said that the company’s Version 14 FSD update, released last month, had reached a point where it could potentially support hands-free texting. He stated that Tesla was “almost comfortable allowing people to text and drive” because it reflected what many drivers “already do.” Musk added that customers might be able to “text and drive” within “a month or two,” though he did not specify how Tesla would address the laws that make the practice illegal in almost all US states. He further said the company would “look at the data” before taking any decision.

Texting while driving remains prohibited across nearly the entire United States. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 49 states have banned the practice outright. Montana is the only state without a complete prohibition, while Missouri restricts texting only for commercial drivers and those under 21. Violations in other states can attract substantial fines and penalties.

Currently, Tesla drivers are required to remain alert even when using the company’s self-driving capabilities. USA Today has reported several incidents in which Tesla owners were penalised for sleeping behind the wheel while the car operated in autopilot mode. In Tesla’s Full Self-Driving mode, users can drive hands-free, but they must maintain attention to the road and occasionally touch the steering wheel. If a driver attempts to use a mobile device during FSD operation, the system issues a warning.

Tesla’s own driver’s manual cautions against the use of handheld devices while Autopilot is active, stating that if the cabin camera detects such behaviour, a reminder appears on the touchscreen instructing the driver to refocus on the road.

Despite these restrictions, Musk’s comments suggest that Tesla believes its FSD technology has evolved to a point where limited mobile use behind the wheel could be feasible. However, any such functionality would require regulatory approval.