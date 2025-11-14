Elon Musk signals shift as Tesla tests Apple CarPlay after years of resistance

ADVERTISEMENT
Tesla appears to be preparing for a significant change in direction, with the company reportedly developing support for Apple’s CarPlay system after years of firm resistance from Chief Executive Elon Musk. Bloomberg reported that the electric-vehicle maker has started internal testing of CarPlay, according to people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity as the project remains confidential. The development marks a striking reversal for Tesla, which has long dismissed one of the auto industry’s most widely demanded infotainment features despite persistent customer requests.
Apple CarPlay, now standard across most major car manufacturers including Ford, General Motors and Hyundai, offers a streamlined, vehicle-optimised interface that mirrors key functions from the iPhone. For many car buyers, it has become a non-negotiable feature, and Tesla’s refusal to adopt it has been a point of contention among prospective customers. If implemented, the move would represent a notable shift for Musk, who has repeatedly pushed back on integrating CarPlay and has often criticised Apple’s practices, particularly around its App Store policies. He has also expressed frustration over Apple’s decision to recruit Tesla engineers during its since-abandoned electric-car project.
Tesla is discussing the possibility of introducing CarPlay support in the coming months, though Bloomberg’s sources indicated that timelines remain uncertain and the feature could be delayed or cancelled. The company has a track record of pausing or shelving features even after substantial development efforts. At present, Tesla vehicles rely solely on the company’s proprietary infotainment system, which incorporates in-house apps, messaging tools and a browser. Tesla’s reluctance to grant Apple deeper access to its vehicle systems had been tied to concerns that Apple intended to become a direct competitor in electric vehicles — a vision that effectively ended in 2024 with the cancellation of Apple’s Project Titan.
The potential shift in strategy comes at a time when Tesla is grappling with softening demand, with some prospective buyers reportedly citing the lack of CarPlay as a reason to look elsewhere.