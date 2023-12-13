Publicis Worldwide appoints Nidhi Sinha as vice president - planning and strategy

Publicis Worldwide India has appointed Nidhi Sinha as Vice President of Planning and Strategy. She will operate from the agency's Mumbai office and report to Snehasis Bose, chief strategy officer.

Sinha joins the agency from McCann Global, where she crafted successful strategies for brands such as Bajaj Electricals, Asian Paints, Yes Bank, Tata Capital and Complan. Her advertising journey began at Contract Advertising, where she steered planning and strategy for brands like Shoppers Stop, HSBC, L&T Realty, among others. Additionally, she possesses expertise in data analytics and research through her roles at Fractal Analytics, Nielsen, and Mintel.

Snehasis Bose, chief strategy officer, said, “Nidhi’s multidisciplinary experience and deep sense of ownership is what sets her apart from the traditional, dyed-in-advertising planners. At a time, when advertising itself is going through churn/evolution, hers is the kind of experience we need to navigate and deliver impactfully on the Publicis Worldwide promise of Creativity To Drive Brand Value.”

Sinha added, “I am thrilled to join Publicis Worldwide India, an agency driven by the philosophy of ‘Power of One’ and a culture that allows you to grow. Using my expertise in data and tech, I am looking forward to leading strategy conversations for our clients. I believe that with a strong culture, great leadership and client centricity we will be able to take the agency to new heights.”