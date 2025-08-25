Ranveer Allahbadia's company is hiring ‘doomscrollers’ with six-hour Instagram and YouTube habits

ADVERTISEMENT
Media and talent management company Monk-E, co-founded by YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, is on the lookout for “doomscrollers” – and this time, the term is not a joke. The company’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Viraj Sheth, has announced the opening in a LinkedIn post, setting out the requirements, skills and job location.
The unusual role is aimed at those who spend hours consuming digital content. According to Sheth’s description, candidates must be heavy users of social media, with a particular focus on Instagram and YouTube. One of the required skills listed under the post reads: “IG + YT screen time more than 6 hours+ (show screenshots).”
Other attributes include being “obsessed with creators and creator culture”, keeping up with emerging creators, regularly consuming content on the r/ICG subreddit “like the morning paper”, and being fluent in both English and Hindi. Candidates are also expected to be comfortable with basic tools such as spreadsheets.
Explaining the position, Sheth said the role involves “doomscrolling” – in this context, monitoring trends and developments in the creator ecosystem. He confirmed that the position is full-time and based in Mumbai.
Applicants have been instructed to apply via email at careers[at]monk-e[dot]in with “doomscroller” in the subject line. Sheth also encouraged creativity in applications, advising prospective candidates to “show some personality/humour in the email body” while warning against the use of AI-generated assistance from tools such as ChatGPT.
Since its posting, the job advert has sparked lively reactions on LinkedIn. Many users described the role as “interesting”, while others responded with enthusiasm, stating that the description matched their own digital habits and that they would be a “perfect fit” for the position.