Raymond Lifestyle names Gautam Hari Singhania as Executive Chairman

Raymond Lifestyle Limited has named Gautam Hari Singhania as executive chairman.
Singhania took over the reins of Raymond Limited as the Chairman & Managing Director in September 1990. Sunil Kataria has been appointed as the managing director of the company.
Singhania is a commerce graduate from the University of Mumbai. With over three decades of experience in the field of Industry, Business and Corporate Management, he has been at the helm of the affairs and operations of the company along with the Board of Directors. He is involved in multidisciplinary functions such as policy planning, formulating vision & strategy and long-term development activities of the Group.