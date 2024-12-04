            
CEAT appoints Pfizer's Debashish Roy as Chief Digital Transformation Officer

Debashish Roy previously led Pfizer as director and head - transformation, digital innovation and customer experience.

By  Storyboard18Dec 4, 2024 6:37 PM
Debashish Roy began his career as an analyst at Cognizant and went on to work across Zydus Cadila, Texas Health and Human Services Commission, PwC and Abbott.

Debashish Roy, who led Pfizer as director and head - transformation, digital innovation and customer experience, has been appointed by CEAT as chief digital transformation officer.

Roy began his career as an analyst at Cognizant and went on to work across Zydus Cadila, Texas Health and Human Services Commission, PwC and Abbott.

As the former engagement manager - management consulting at PwC, Roy focused on large scale business transformation by helping client organizations to be more customer centric while driving 'sustainable revenue/profit growth' and doing 'more for less'.

He delivered process improvements across the sales, reporting and operations spectrum for improved time to realization of sales revenue and increased share of wallet.

He evaluated client’s business model, value chain, competition, operating model, cost structure and identify opportunities for sustainable cost reduction, zero-basing capabilities.


First Published on Dec 4, 2024 6:37 PM

