Rayomand J Patell joins Laqshya Group as group chief creative officer

Laqshya Group has roped in Rayomand J Patell as group chief creative officer. As group chief creative officer, Patell's role will be to significantly raise the bar on creativity, effectiveness and integrated synergies.

Laqshya Group is an independent, multiple award-winning Indian Group that offers full stack Media, Creative, Technology and Experiences (offline and online) to clients. The Group is on an aggressive growth plan across all its verticals.

He has previously been a creative leader at creatively-led agencies such as SSC&B Lintas (home to India’s first Cannes Gold Lion), Contract Advertising, Havas; and then he plunged into the world of Technology at Idealake. His dream is to create a homegrown Accenture Song or R/GA. In the Laqshya Group, he finds the scale and ambitious thinking needed to fulfil it both within India and abroad.

He will partner Manas Mohan, CEO at DigitaLabs, as the arrowhead of the Laqshya Group’s Creative offering. Says Manas Mohan, “Clients look very carefully at the creative multiplier for campaigns across media. Rayo’s expertise and experience in combining creativity and brand insights, especially in the digital space, will enable Digitalabs to create unique brands in the marketplace.” Digitalabs has been making headway with a clutch of new clients across Hospitality, architectural products, industrial adhesives, education, government and media.