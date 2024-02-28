Xiaomi Technology’s Manu Kumar Jain announces G42’s founding team

Manu Kumar Jain, who had led Xiaomi Technology as global vice president, had joined G42 as chief executive officer in September 2023.
He has announced the founding team for the artificial intelligence company.
Aakriti Gupta will head the company as the finance director, Reema Dash will take up the designation of a legal director. Sanuj Shah has been onboarded as the program director, and Rahul Pal will look after spearheading the AI efforts.
Jain began his career at Headstrong and went on to work across Tata Administrative Services, McKinsey & Company, Jabong, KrazyBee, Hungama ZestMoney and WorkIndia.