Reebok accelerates retail expansion in India, launches two new stores

Reebok, a global leader in sports footwear and apparel, has marked a significant milestone in its Indian retail journey by launching two new stores in Chennai, Anna Nagar and Phoenix Marketcity, respectively. The opening event featured actress Taapsee Pannu, who is also Reebok brand ambassador, who officially inaugurated the stores, epitomising the fitness and style ethos of the brand.

These new Reebok stores are a strategic move under the banner of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) to meet the rising demand for premium sportswear in Chennai. Both stores boast a contemporary and welcoming design showcasing Reebok's signature collections in the brand’s core categories of Running, Training, Walking and Lifestyle. The store provides customers with an immersive shopping experience with an extensive selection of high-performance athletic footwear, stylish activewear, and essential accessories designed to elevate their fitness journeys.

Pannu said, “As an advocate of fitness and an active lifestyle, I appreciate Reebok’s dedication to providing products that meet diverse fitness needs.”

Manoj Juneja, CEO of Reebok India, commented on the launch, “The opening of these new stores in Chennai represents more than just an expansion for Reebok; it symbolises our deep-rooted commitment to fostering a thriving sports and fitness culture in this vibrant city. Chennai, with its dynamic spirit and evolving fitness ethos, presents an opportune landscape for us to further our mission of enabling individuals to lead healthier, more active lives."