Rohan Jaitley may succeed Jay Shah as BCCI Secretary: Report

If Jay Shah submits his nomination for the position of the next International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman, Rohan Jaitley is likely to succeed him as the next BCCI secretary, according to media reports. Shah is said to have the backing of 16 out of 15 ICC board members, making his election seem almost assured.

A report in Dainik Bhaskar states that there is a consensus around Rohan Jaitley, the current Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president and son of the late politician Arun Jaitley. However, other senior BCCI officials, including the current president Roger Binny, will remain in their roles for the remainder of their terms, which extend for another year.

There remains uncertainty about whether Jay Shah is even interested in the ICC chairman role. He has yet to submit his nomination, with the deadline set for 27 August.

Outgoing ICC chairman Greg Barclay recently confirmed he will not seek a third term and will step down at the end of his current tenure in November.

“ICC Chair Greg Barclay confirmed to the Board that he will not stand for a third term and will step down from the post when his current tenure finishes at the end of November. Barclay was appointed as the Independent ICC Chair in November 2020, before being re-elected in 2022,” the ICC stated in a media release.

Shah, one of the most influential figures in the ICC boardroom, also serves on the global cricket governing body’s powerful Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) sub-committee.

Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar are the Indians who have previously led the ICC. At 35, Shah could become the youngest ever head of the global body.