RPSG Lifestyle Media's Avarna Jain to launch American luxury-lifestyle magazine Robb Report in India

RPSG Lifestyle Media is preparing to introduce the prestigious American luxury lifestyle magazine Robb Report to the Indian market. The media group has already made waves by bringing other renowned titles to India, including the American men's lifestyle magazine Esquire and the US-based entertainment publication The Hollywood Reporter.

In an interview with Delshad Irani, Editor of Storyboard18, Avarna Jain, Chairperson of RPSG Lifestyle Media, discussed the group's overarching objective in bringing the luxury brand to India and shared her optimism about the market's potential. Jain envisions RPSG Lifestyle Media becoming synonymous with "everything luxury and lifestyle."

When speaking about the Robb Report launch in India, Jain explained, "We already have partnerships with Esquire, The Hollywood Reporter and Fortune, and our own brands like Manifest and Open Magazine. However, to complete our luxury and lifestyle portfolio, we needed something like Robb Report. That’s why we’ve partnered with them. They are the global authority on luxury."

For 40 years, Robb Report has stood as an authority on connoisseurship for ultra-affluent consumers. The magazine not only highlights products and services from the world’s most prestigious luxury brands but also offers its readership in-depth insights across an array of subjects, including sports, luxury automobiles, yachts, real estate, travel, private aviation, fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, wine, high-end home electronics, and more. The brand is positioned as the quintessential resource on luxury.

Jain believes that the media landscape in India is undergoing a profound transformation, creating a unique opportunity for new entrants. In her view, this is a pivotal moment for anyone venturing into the media industry, as those who engage with the media now have the chance to shape its future trajectory in India.

"With the Indian market moving the way it is and the consumption patterns changing and moving distinctly towards luxury and luxury almost becoming a way of life for a larger segment, it is a very opportune time," says Jain, speaking specifically of the opportunity with iconic titles like Robb Report.

While acknowledging the decline of traditional print media in recent years, she maintains that in a diverse and rapidly evolving market like India, there remains ample room for all formats — ensuring that print, despite its challenges, is far from obsolete.

Though The Robb Report has primarily focused on luxury products and destinations, Jain plans to expand its editorial vision by incorporating a curated selection of experiences, offering readers a more comprehensive perspective on the high-end lifestyle.

"Today, luxury products have become a staple for the typical luxury consumer. However, what truly captivates this audience is the allure of bespoke experiences—those one-of-a-kind moments that enable individuals to craft memories, often far beyond what a product alone can offer. The power to curate and connect consumers with these unique experiences, whether they already exist or are custom-made, is what sets our content apart moving forward," says Jain, highlighting a multi-media and experiential vision for the company.

In the wake of shifting consumption patterns following the pandemic, Jain observes that younger generations—millennials, Gen Z, and even Gen Alpha—are increasingly focused on the present moment, prioritizing experiences over material possessions. This mindset, she believes, will continue to fuel the growth of luxury consumption in India. At the same time, there is a growing emphasis on building meaningful connections and fostering a sense of community, which will play a key role in shaping the future of the market.

"That’s why all the titles we are incorporating into our portfolio will focus heavily on these experiential elements," she notes.

When it comes to advertising opportunities, Jain is optimistic about tapping into both international luxury advertisers and the well-established homegrown luxury brands in India.

"A significant part of our strategy will focus on attracting advertisers—some of whom are internationally renowned and firmly established in the luxury sector. However, it’s important to remember that luxury is not a new concept in India. It has been ingrained in the Indian lifestyle for centuries, and now, Indians are rediscovering this heritage, finding it a natural fit within their modern lives. Many Indian brands align seamlessly with this luxury space, yet they have not always received the recognition they deserve in global platforms like Vogue because the focus has traditionally been on international advertisers."

"We aim to shine a spotlight on these brands — those that have made significant strides in the industry — while remaining authentically Indian at heart."

When asked how Indians are redefining luxury, she emphasizes that one key way they are doing so is by embracing their own heritage — no longer seeking validation from the West.