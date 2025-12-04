Nvidia’s Jensen Huang says success doesn’t require an Ivy League degree

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has said that success in the United States does not depend on an Ivy League education and argued that the country continues to offer opportunities to those willing to work hard. Speaking on episode #2422 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast on 3 December, Huang stated that America remains a land of opportunity and used his own trajectory as an immigrant to illustrate the point.

????JENSEN HUANG: "You don't have to go to Ivy League schools to succeed. This country created opportunities for all of us. You do have to strive. You do have to claw your way here. But if you put in the work, have luck, and with the good graces of others, you can succeed." pic.twitter.com/3SgRTLroe4 — Autism Capital ???? (@AutismCapital) December 4, 2025

He spoke about arriving in the US as a young boy after his parents sent him and his brother ahead from Thailand, later joining them two years on. He stated that his parents had left everything behind in pursuit of the American dream and said he considers himself the first generation of that journey. Huang emphasised that his own success came not from elite schooling but from years of effort, good decisions, luck and the support of others.

His remarks come at a time when several prominent technology leaders have been questioning the necessity of traditional higher education. Zoho Corporation founder Sridhar Vembu has recently spoken about a cultural shift in the US, where increasing numbers of students are skipping college in favour of direct work experience, and has urged Indian parents to be more open to alternative paths. Palantir chief executive Alex Karp has also raised concerns about the relevance of degrees in an evolving labour market.

Huang reiterated during the podcast that an Ivy League degree is not a prerequisite for success and said that while one must strive and persist, the US provides opportunities for all who are willing to put in the work.

First Published on Dec 4, 2025 5:25 PM