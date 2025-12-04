Junglee Games elevates Kapil Rathee to CEO in major leadership restructure

As CEO, Rathee will focus on accelerating product innovation, expanding Junglee’s presence across markets, and aligning long-term plans with Flutter Entertainment’s APAC priorities.

Junglee Games has announced a major leadership transition, elevating co-founder Kapil Rathee to Chief Executive Officer as part of Flutter Entertainment’s broader Asia Pacific strategy. Alongside Rathee’s appointment, Abhishek Bharti, SVP – Technology, has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer, and Bharat Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer, will now serve as Chief Business Officer.

The leadership reshuffle marks a planned succession process within Junglee Games, aimed at strengthening the company’s next phase of expansion. Rathee, who joined the company in 2015 and became co-founder in 2023, has played a pivotal role in shaping the organisation’s product vision, growth trajectory, and culture over nearly 11 years. His past roles, ranging from VP of Product to President, signal a steady progression rooted in strategic impact.

As CEO, Rathee will focus on accelerating product innovation, expanding Junglee’s presence across markets, and aligning long-term plans with Flutter Entertainment’s APAC priorities. Supporting him in this next phase are Abhishek Bharti and Bharat Bhatia, both of whom step into elevated roles to strengthen the company’s technology and business leadership.

Barni Evans, CEO of Flutter APAC, emphasised Rathee’s longstanding contributions, calling his appointment a “natural progression” and acknowledging former CEO Ankush’s role in building Junglee’s foundation and culture. Ankush will continue to advise the board and contribute to strategic initiatives.

Expressing confidence in the transition, Ankush underscored Rathee’s leadership through various growth cycles and challenges. In his statement, Rathee said he was honoured to take on the role, outlining his commitment to product excellence, new market expansion, and sustainable long-term growth.

Founded nearly 15 years ago, Junglee Games is a major player in India’s online gaming sector with a registered user base of 150 million. Following recent regulatory developments in the gaming ecosystem, the company now operates a portfolio of free-to-play social games and continues to invest in advanced product and technology capabilities.

Junglee Games positions itself as a compliance-focused organisation, integrating AI-driven safety systems and behavioural-science-powered mechanisms to ensure responsible gaming. As part of Flutter Entertainment’s APAC vision, the company aims to deepen its market presence, enhance its product leadership, and explore new areas of growth while maintaining player-first standards.

First Published on Dec 4, 2025 6:18 PM