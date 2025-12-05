SMFG India Credit pushes progressive HR policies with menstrual leave rollout

SMFG India Credit (SMICC) has announced the introduction of a Paid Menstrual Leave Policy for all women employees, effective December 2, 2025. This initiative further strengthens the company’s commitment to fostering a workplace rooted in care, empathy, and meaningful inclusion. While growing emphasis is shown by certain states in implementing this progressive workplace policy, SMICC has proactively chosen to extend this benefit to its employees nationwide.

Under the new policy, women employees will be entitled to one paid menstrual leave per month, in addition to all existing leave types. The leave will be auto-approved, requiring neither managerial approval nor a medical certificate, and must be availed within the month it is provisioned. This progressive step underscores SMICC’s continued efforts to create an environment where employees feel supported in every dimension of their well-being. The organisation remains committed to embedding inclusive practices that respect individual needs and enable every employee to perform at their best.

Commenting on the initiative, Ravi Narayanan, Managing Director and CEO, SMFG India Credit, said, “As organisations evolve to meet the expectations of a modern workforce, employee-centric policies become indispensable. At SMFG India Credit, we have proactively implemented menstrual leave across our pan-India offices to reinforce our focus on inclusion and the holistic well-being of women employees. We see this as part of a broader, sustained effort to foster a workplace where fairness, dignity, and care remain at the core.”

“At SMFG India Credit, well-being of our employees is at the centre of every HR policy we design. The Menstrual Leave Policy reflects our commitment to creating a compassionate and equitable workplace – one that respects diverse needs and ensures dignity and comfort for all. We remain aligned with the evolving labour landscape in India and are proud to champion policies that strengthen trust, inclusion, and corporate responsibility within the financial services sector,” emphasized Gaurav Terdal, Chief Human Resources Officer, SMFG India Credit.

The organisation continues to advance its commitment to building a fair, inclusive, and enabling workplace through its flagship initiative ‘Untagged’, SMICC’s comprehensive approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion, with a strong focus on women in the workplace. This commitment is reflected in a range of women-centric wellness initiatives, including creche facilities at Centres of Excellence, IVF support, OPD consultations, and comprehensive pregnancy care packages.

SMICC is also investing in strengthening inclusive people practices through specialised development programmes for mid and senior-level women leaders, along with organisation-wide sensitisation and training aimed at challenging gender stereotypes and fostering a culture of respect and equity.

First Published on Dec 5, 2025 4:17 PM