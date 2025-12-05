Today in AI | OpenAI pushes 'Garlic' AI model | Nvidia-OpenAI deal unsettled | 30% of Indian startups now AI-led

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

OpenAI pushes development of ‘Garlic’ AI model to challenge Google’s Gemini 3

OpenAI is intensifying its race against Google as it develops a new high-performance AI model codenamed Garlic, a project reported by The Information as a direct response to the rapid success of Google’s Gemini 3.

Nvidia says $100bn OpenAI mega-deal still unsettled as talks continue

Nvidia’s chief financial officer, Colette Kress, has stated that the chipmaker’s proposed $100 billion partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI remains under negotiation, with no final agreement yet signed.

Vaishnaw: 30% of Indian startups now AI-led as government ramps up national compute infrastructure

In Rajya Sabha, the Union Minister for Electronics & IT, Railways and I&B says Common Compute Facilities under the India AI Mission are cutting development costs and enabling regional expansion; calls for inclusive AI awareness as members seek training for lawmakers and clarity on AI hub locations.

AI boom fuels excitement but deepens job anxiety

Industry leaders at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York, steered away from fears of an artificial intelligence bubble and instead emphasised the sweeping economic and employment disruptions already under way.

First Published on Dec 5, 2025 5:27 PM