Indigo chaos intensifies | CBFC ensures women representation | SMFG India Credit pushes progressive HR policies

IndiGo chaos: Airline waives cancellation, rescheduling fees for December 5-15 bookings

In an official statement, IndiGo has stated that it will waive all cancellation and rescheduling fees for travel bookings made between December 5 and 15, offering impacted passengers the freedom to amend or cancel their plans at no additional cost. The airline noted that it is "doing everything necessary to reboot systems and schedules" following days of widespread disruptions.

CBFC ensures 50% women’s representation in all film examining, revising panels: Govt

CBFC ensures 50% women’s participation in every examining and revising committee constituted for film certification, Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Dr L Murugan said.

SMFG India Credit pushes progressive HR policies with menstrual leave rollout

Under the new policy, women employees will be entitled to one paid menstrual leave per month, in addition to all existing leave types. The leave will be auto-approved, requiring neither managerial approval nor a medical certificate, and must be availed within the month it is provisioned.

Cloudflare faces major disruption hits Zerodha, Canva and others, issues statement while restoring services

The company’s service status page stated that Cloudflare was investigating problems affecting its Dashboard and related APIs, noting that customer requests were failing or producing errors.

IndiGo shares drop 8% in five days as crew shortage forces thousands of flight cancellations

IndiGo’s shares have fallen more than 8 percent over the past five days as the airline cancels thousands of flights amid disruptions triggered by changes to the Centre-led Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules. On Friday, the stock slipped to Rs5,265 apiece--its lowest level in five months.

First Published on Dec 5, 2025 5:23 PM