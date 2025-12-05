CBFC ensures 50% women’s representation in all film examining, revising panels: Govt

CBFC members hold office at the pleasure of the Central Government for a period not exceeding three years, and their term continues until new appointments are made.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ensures 50% women’s participation in every examining and revising committee constituted for film certification, Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Dr L Murugan said.

Murugan was responding to a query by MP Sagarika Ghose on whether the recommended target of at least 50% representation of women members has been achieved by the CBFC.

“Due representation of women is ensured in accordance with the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, which mandate one-third women members on the Board and Advisory Panels. Further, the CBFC ensures 50% representation of women in every Examining Committee and Revising Committee constituted for the examination of films,” Murugan said.

On the tenure of current Board members, Murugan clarified that their service duration is governed by the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the rules framed under it. Members hold office at the pleasure of the Central Government for a period not exceeding three years, and their term continues until new appointments are made.

Last year, the CBFC updated its film certification framework to align with evolving societal values and promote age-appropriate viewing. The revised system introduced five categories: ‘U’, ‘UA 7+’, ‘UA 13+’, ‘UA 16+’, and ‘A’.

UA 7+ indicates “unrestricted, with caution for children below 7 years”; UA 13+ applies to children below 13; UA 16+ for those below 16; and A denotes content restricted to individuals aged 18 and above.

