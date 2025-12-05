Govt launches probe into IndiGo chaos, directs airlines to issue automatic refunds

IndiGo, which operates around 2,300 flights daily with a fleet of more than 400 aircraft, has seen its on-time performance fall sharply, and the disruption is expected to continue for several more days.

Amid the ongoing crisis at IndiGo that has upended travel plans for thousands of passengers, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday announced that it had ordered a “high-level inquiry” into the disruption.

The inquiry will examine the sequence of failures at IndiGo, fix responsibility where required, and recommend safeguards to prevent similar breakdowns in the future, the ministry said.

“The Central Government is fully alert to the difficulties being faced by air passengers and remains in continuous consultation with airlines and all relevant stakeholders,” the ministry said in a statement. “Passenger care, safety, and convenience continue to remain the highest priority of the Centre.”

'Government measures'

The ministry said it had taken a series of immediate steps to ease the widespread flight cancellations and delays, particularly those affecting IndiGo.

A key move came from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which temporarily relaxed recently introduced Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules—widely seen as a catalyst for the operational turmoil—allowing airlines more flexibility in rostering crews.

Airlines have been directed to issue automatic full refunds in cases of cancellations, without requiring passengers to file requests. Carriers must also arrange hotel accommodation for stranded passengers, provide timely and accurate updates through enhanced online systems, and prioritise assistance for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, including lounge access where possible.

Refreshments and essential services are to be made available to all passengers affected by extended delays.

To manage the situation in real time, the ministry has set up a 24×7 control room (011-24610843, 011-24693963, 096503-91859) to coordinate corrective action and ensure swift resolution of emerging issues.

First Published on Dec 5, 2025 5:36 PM