            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • sanjeev-bikhchandani-hits-back-at-startup-critics-founders-take-a-risk-we-should-be-grateful-61881

Sanjeev Bikhchandani hits back at startup critics: 'Founders take a risk, we should be grateful'

Slamming startup backlash, Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani took to X to share, "Start-up founders take a risk with their careers and their future to do what they do. And they struggle and they tighten their belts and they don’t give up. They are heroes and they should be respected and lionised not abused."

By  Storyboard18Apr 9, 2025 11:20 AM
Sanjeev Bikhchandani hits back at startup critics: 'Founders take a risk, we should be grateful'
Sanjeev Bikhchandani has praised the resilience of Indian entrepreneurs. (Image sourced via Forbes India)

Pushing back against recent criticisms by entrepreneur and columnist Suhel Seth, who claimed that “80% of Indian startups are nothing but a racket”, Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani has come to the defence of India's startup ecosystem.

Praising the resilience of Indian entrepreneurs, Bikhchandani stated, "Startup founders take a risk with their careers and their future to do what they do. And they struggle and they tighten their belts and they don’t give up. They are heroes and they should be respected and lionised, not abused," in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter).

In the post, he called Seth’s allegations against startup founders, venture capitalists, and private equity investors “completely untrue, unfounded, and non-specific.”

In his recent appearance on Republic TV, Seth supported Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s position and accused founders of enriching themselves while running loss-making ventures. “Eighty percent of startups in India are a racket… When was the last time you paid yourself ₹100 crore when your company was losing ₹3,000 crore? These guys are doing it,” Seth said.

Bikhchandani further defended Japanese investment giant SoftBank and its founder, Masayoshi Son, saying, “Perplexity informs me that Masa and SoftBank have invested over $15 billion in India. They are great believers in our country… We should be grateful – India is a capital-short country. This is particularly useful when Chinese capital is not permitted.”

Last week, at Startup Mahakumbh, the Union Minister expressed concern over India’s startup landscape, saying it was focused too heavily on food delivery and gig jobs, in contrast to China’s emphasis on deep-tech innovation.

“We are turning unemployed youth into cheap labour so the rich can get their meals without moving out of their house,” he said. His comments have prompted mixed reactions from the entrepreneurial community.

Indian entrepreneur Aman Gupta, co-founder of audio-centric product making company boAt, has backed the statement of Union Minister. "It’s not every day that the government asks founders to dream bigger. But at Startup Mahakumbh, that’s exactly what happened. I was there. I heard the full speech. Hon. Minister @PiyushGoyal Ji isn’t against founders. He believes in us. His point was simple: India has come far, but to lead the world…we need to aim higher," Gupta wrote on X.

Aadit Palicha, CEO of Zepto, responded to Goyal's comments, defending India's consumer internet startups, saying, "It is easy to criticise consumer internet startups in India, especially when you compare them to the deep technical excellence being built in US/China.”

Palicha highlighted that Zepto employs nearly 1.5 lakh people, generates over Rs 1,000 crore in taxes annually, and attracts more than a billion dollars in foreign direct investment (FDI). The company has also invested heavily in strengthening India's supply chains, particularly for fresh produce. "If that isn't a miracle in Indian innovation, I honestly don't know what is," Palicha asserted.


Tags
First Published on Apr 9, 2025 11:19 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Google AI can now compose music, clone voices, and decode speech

Google AI can now compose music, clone voices, and decode speech

How it Works

Telecos roll out mobile coverage maps online following TRAI mandate

Telecos roll out mobile coverage maps online following TRAI mandate

How it Works

Good Glamm Group offloads MissMalini in distress sale for Rs 4 Crore

Good Glamm Group offloads MissMalini in distress sale for Rs 4 Crore

How it Works

TRAI updates list of authorised Digital Addressable Systems auditors

TRAI updates list of authorised Digital Addressable Systems auditors

How it Works

Parliament panel reviews impact of IT Agreement in digital age

Parliament panel reviews impact of IT Agreement in digital age

How it Works

'Viagra ads are okay, but vibrators aren't': Meta and Google ad policies drive sexual wellness brands to Reddit

'Viagra ads are okay, but vibrators aren't': Meta and Google ad policies drive sexual wellness brands to Reddit

How it Works

76% consumers say online shopping lacks excitement, reveals Criteo Global Report

76% consumers say online shopping lacks excitement, reveals Criteo Global Report

How it Works

'Positively provocative, meant to instigate entrepreneurs,' says Perplexity AI CEO on Piyush Goyal's deep tech remark

'Positively provocative, meant to instigate entrepreneurs,' says Perplexity AI CEO on Piyush Goyal's deep tech remark