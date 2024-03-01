SG Sports and Entertainment (SGSE) appoints tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi as its chief executive officer

SG Sports and Entertainment (SGSE) Pvt. Ltd. the sports and entertainment arm of APL Apollo Group, has announced the appointment of Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company.

As the CEO of SGSE, Bhupathi will be responsible for handling the overarching strategic direction and growth initiatives of the business. Bhupathi aims to leverage emerging technologies to help build IP as well as enhance fan and consumer engagement. Furthermore, he will look at establishing key partnerships to create an ecosystem that can marry sport and entertainment under the same IP.

Talking about the appointment, Rohan Gupta, founder, SG Sports and Entertainment, said, “We are proud to have someone of Mahesh’s calibre come on board as CEO of SGSE, one of the foremost sporting icons of the nation who during his playing days helped enhance the reputation of Indian tennis on the global stage. I am certain that with him at the helm, SGSE will soon become a game changer in the years to come.”