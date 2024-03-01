comScore            

SG Sports and Entertainment (SGSE) appoints tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi as its chief executive officer

Mahesh Bhupathi will be planning strategic direction and growth initiatives of the emerging sports and entertainment business.

By  Storyboard18Mar 1, 2024 11:09 AM
Mahesh Bhupathi aims to leverage emerging technologies to help build IP as well as enhance fan and consumer engagement. Furthermore, he will look at establishing key partnerships to create a supportive ecosystem that can marry sport and entertainment under the same IP.

SG Sports and Entertainment (SGSE) Pvt. Ltd. the sports and entertainment arm of APL Apollo Group, has announced the appointment of Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company.

As the CEO of SGSE, Bhupathi will be responsible for handling the overarching strategic direction and growth initiatives of the business. Bhupathi aims to leverage emerging technologies to help build IP as well as enhance fan and consumer engagement. Furthermore, he will look at establishing key partnerships to create an ecosystem that can marry sport and entertainment under the same IP.

Talking about the appointment, Rohan Gupta, founder, SG Sports and Entertainment, said, “We are proud to have someone of Mahesh’s calibre come on board as CEO of SGSE, one of the foremost sporting icons of the nation who during his playing days helped enhance the reputation of Indian tennis on the global stage. I am certain that with him at the helm, SGSE will soon become a game changer in the years to come.”

Embracing the new beginning, Bhupathi said, “I have always had a clear vision on building a comprehensive and sustainable sports and entertainment ecosystem. Now with the support of APL Apollo group, I feel this is the perfect opportunity to do so. I am excited about this new role and am looking forward to bringing the network I have built to make it happen.


