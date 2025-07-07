            

Licious appoints Pratik Vaja as Head of Marketing

Pratik Vaja previously led More Retail as head of marketing and CRM.

By  Storyboard18Jul 7, 2025 1:44 PM
Pratik Vaja started out at Whirlpool India, and then joined ITC where he was elevated to senior brand manager - YiPPee! Noodles and Pasta.

Pratik Vaja, who led More Retail as head of marketing and CRM, has joined Licious as head of marketing.

In a note, he shared, "Even more special—my first day coincided with Licious’s 10th anniversary. What an incredible moment to become part of a brand that has redefined the way India experiences meat and seafood. Here’s to building the next decade with 'Thode Aur' bold ideas, 'Thoda Aur' customer love, and 'Bohat Aur' memorable experiences. Onwards and upwards!"

Vaja started out at Whirlpool India, and then joined ITC where he was elevated to senior brand manager - YiPPee! Noodles and Pasta. In this role, he managed integrated marketing interventions across traditional and digital media, activations, promos, and more.

He strategised for business growth in alternate channels, and led repositioning of YiPPee! Power Up Atta Noodles and QuikMealz with refreshed packaging and brand messaging based on consumer insights.


First Published on Jul 7, 2025 1:44 PM

