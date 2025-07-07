            

By  Storyboard18Jul 7, 2025 1:34 PM
Mamaearth elevates Snigdha Anand to SVP - Marketing

Snigdha Anand, who led Mamaearth as vice president - marketing, has been elevated to senior vice president - marketing.

In a LinkedIn note, she shared, "Over the past 3 years, its been a great journey to work on The Derma Co and BBlunt, and see them shape up and scale the way they have. Looking forward to an extremely exciting and equally fulfilling journey going forward on Mamaearth as well!"

Anand began her career at Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) and then joined Unilever as brand manager for the home care category. She was then elevated to senior brand manager where she handled the brand Surf Excel.

In her previous role, Anand played a significant role in growing The Derma Co from 100 crores to 500 crores.


First Published on Jul 7, 2025 1:34 PM

