Sheela Foam appoints Shashwat Goswami as CMO

Shashwat Goswami, who led FNP as chief marketing officer, has joined leading mattress maker Sheela Foam as CMO. In his new role, he is leading demand generation for brands such as Sleepwell and KurlOn. Shashwat started his career at Infosys and went on to work across PepsiCo, Blinkit and Gaana. At FNP, he looked into brand, public relations, digital (Growth and Retention for India and International markets.)

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Nilesh Mazumdar, the CEO of Sheela Foam, shared insights into the company's plans and strategies for fiscal 2025 and beyond, focusing on its prominent brands, KurlOn and Sleepwell. Mazumdar said that Sheela Foam is actively engaged in formulating a comprehensive strategy that will guide the company's direction in the coming years. The emphasis is on leveraging the strengths of KurlOn and Sleepwell to ensure sustained growth and market leadership.

“We have got two very strong brands in our portfolio which are both Sleepwell and KurlOn and we are in the process of creating the strategy for the year FY25 and three years down the line from there onwards, and we are quite excited with the potential that the B2C category has for us,” he said.

The new CMO Shashwat brings almost 2 decades of high impact brand experience, served as the marketing head at Gaana where he was leading growth, retention and brand marketing for the music streaming app. Prior to Gaana he was the marketing head (Private Label) at Grofers where he was spearheading a wide portfolio of the online grocery major’s own brands.