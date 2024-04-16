            

      Duroflex's Amit Phutane joins Neeman's as chief business officer

      Previously, Amit Phutane led Duroflex as AVP and business head - D2C and growth.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 16, 2024 2:16 PM
      Amit Phutane started his career at Wadia Group, and went on to work across Disney Consumer Products, The Walt Disney Company, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Essar Hypermart, Ola and Bombay Dyeing.

      Amit Phutane, who led Duroflex as AVP and business head - D2C and growth, has joined Neeman's as chief business officer.

      In his previous role, Phutane led the entire front end of the business with complete ownership of revenue, P&L and all customer-facing businesses such as ECOM, retail, and modern trade.

      He started his career at Wadia Group, and went on to work across Disney Consumer Products, The Walt Disney Company, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Essar Hypermart, Ola and Bombay Dyeing.

      At Bombay Dyeing, he led the eCommerce vertical by improving BDMC's market share. A new e-commerce and modern trade go-to-market strategy was laid in place and a product portfolio gave them a 60 percent market share in e-commerce home furnishing segment.


      First Published on Apr 16, 2024 2:16 PM

