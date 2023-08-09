Social Panga onboards Rohit Singh as creative director

Social Panga, the integrated creative and digital marketing agency appoints Rohit Singh as creative director.

Singh brings with him a cumulative experience of 12+ years and will be based in Bangalore. Prior to joining Social Panga, he worked with Publicis and Ogilvy wherein he looked into some key accounts which included Vodafone, Canon, Taco Bell, Philips and Dabur.

His new role at Social Panga involves overlooking creative mandates involving ATL/BTL, digital, production with an integrated approach.

Commenting on his appointment, Gaurav Arora, co-founder of Social Panga said, “We are glad to welcome Rohit on board as our leading creative mafia. As we continue on our journey of growing strength to strength and offering more new age tech solutions to brands, we need people who can bring in fresh outlook, enthusiasm and a sense of oneness. Rohit’s creative mind fits well with our current phase of expansion, and we look forward towards working with him.”

Adding to it, Himanshu Arora, co-founder of Social Panga said, “Rohit's addition to the team comes in sync with our long-term vision at Social Panga. He brings in a holistic and integrated outlook with a new-age approach. His creative vision and aspiration to do global award-winning work fits with our Panga DNA. Super excited to see what holds for us in the coming times."