Starbucks CEO mandates four-day office return to boost culture and turnaround efforts

Starbucks is dialling up its return-to-office strategy. CEO Brian Niccol announced that many employees at the coffee giant's corporate offices will be required to work in person for at least four days a week, an increase from the current three-day schedule, Reuters reported.
The new policy, which goes into effect September 29, applies to staff at the company's Seattle and Toronto support centers, as well as regional offices across North America.
Common in-office days will be Monday through Thursday. Niccol said in a message shared with partners on the company's website on Monday, the report added.
"Being in person also helps us build and strengthen our culture," Niccol said in the report, adding that physical presence is essential as the company works to revive its core business and enhance the customer experience.
The move is part of Niccol's broader effort to steer Starbucks back to its coffeehouse roots, focusing on in-store experiences rather than leaning too heavily on mobile and go-to orders.
In a sign of tightening workplace expectations, the company in February asked vice presidents working remotely to relocate to either Seattle or Toronto. Starbucks is now extending that requirement to all support center people leaders, who are expected to make the move within 12 months, the report added.