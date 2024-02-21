comScore            

Swiggy appoints Abhishek Shetty as marketing lead - Swiggy Instamart and Pvt Brands

Abhishek Shetty was the chief marketing officer at Stader Labs.

By  Storyboard18Feb 21, 2024 9:35 AM
Abhishek Shetty began his career at Emirates Trading Agency - Mechanical and Electrical, and went on to work across Honeywell, Saatchi & Saatchi, MiD DAY Infomedia, Bestseller, celio India and Sony Pictures Networks India.

Abhishek Shetty, who led Stader Labs as chief marketing officer, has been roped in by Swiggy as marketing lead - Swiggy Instamart and Pvt Brands. His skills range from brand management, marketing strategy, consumer internet, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and digital marketing.

On his recent move, Shetty said, "Excited by the opportunity to contribute to a dynamic and innovative company that is revolutionizing the way people experience convenience and accessibility in their daily lives. Instamart's dedication to delivering exceptional service and seamless experiences resonates deeply with my passion for forging meaningful connections with customers."

Shetty began his career at Emirates Trading Agency - Mechanical and Electrical, and went on to work across Honeywell, Saatchi & Saatchi, MiD DAY Infomedia, Bestseller, celio India and Sony Pictures Networks India.

At Sony, Shetty drove brand marketing, content marketing and Communications for SonyLIV. He led marketing for live sports, originals (Hindi & Regional), international shows and linear TV content.


First Published on Feb 21, 2024 9:35 AM

