Swiggy’s Sidharth Satpathy joins Red Bull as national sales director

Sidharth Satpathy, who led Swiggy as vice president - head category, head of monetization and business head for private label (Instamart), has joined Red Bull as national sales director.
Satpathy began his career at HP and went on to work across Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Johnson & Johnson, Marico and Reckitt Benckiser.
During his stint at Reckitt Benckiser, Satpathy led large teams and delivered results across diverse trade channels of general trade, modern trade and institutional channels.
As the brand manager - innovation at Marico, he developed the product and packaging basis market study, group interactions and brand guidelines in collaboration with R&D team.
He designed and implemented go-to market strategies for new launches. Further, he guided the media and creative agencies on communication message and media planning to reach the target group.