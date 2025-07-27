Kedaara Capital taps Unilever veteran Nitin Paranjpe as Chief Mentor and Operating Partner

ADVERTISEMENT
Kedaara Capital has appointed Nitin Paranjpe, a longtime Unilever executive and one of the country’s most respected business leaders, as its Chief Mentor and Operating Partner. Paranjpe’s appointment signals Kedaara’s intent to strengthen its leadership bench with seasoned executives who bring both global scale and local insight. With more than three decades of experience at Unilever, Paranjpe has held multiple senior roles, including a transformative stint as CEO of Hindustan Unilever starting in 2008, when he was among the youngest ever to lead the consumer goods giant. During his five-year tenure, the company nearly doubled in size.
He later oversaw Unilever’s Homecare division as global president, delivering above-market growth and sharply improved profitability. He went on to lead the integration of the company’s Foods and Refreshment units before being named Chief Operating Officer, managing Unilever’s global P&L. In his final executive role, Paranjpe served as Chief People & Transformation Officer, helming one of the company’s most ambitious structural overhauls in decades.
Currently the Non-Executive Chairman of Hindustan Unilever, a post he continues to hold, Paranjpe also serves on the boards of Heineken and Infosys, among others.
At Kedaara, he will collaborate with the firm’s sector teams—especially on consumer-focused strategies—and offer strategic counsel on both existing portfolio companies and potential investments. Paranjpe is also expected to contribute to broader firm-level initiatives as Kedaara scales its operations.