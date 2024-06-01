The Coca Cola Company elevates Sagar Sharma to senior director - central operations

Sagar Sharma, who was previously the senior director, growth strategy, India & SW Asia, has been elevated to the position of senior director - central operations at The Coca Cola Company.
Sharma stated, "I look forward to driving growth, fostering strong franchise partnerships, and bringing refreshing experiences to our consumers."
He began his career at Aricent and went on to work across Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and GSK Consumer Healthcare India.
As the senior manager marketing - digestives, Indian subcontinent, GSK Consumer Healthcare India, Sharma led strategy, marketing execution, P&L and product innovation for Eno. He spearheaded a strategic shift in brand growth priorities and segmentation for the brand, identifying clear sources of growths leading to a new communication approach on the brand. He also redefined the role of digital for Eno.
