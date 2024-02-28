TikTok’s global marketing head Jessica Wong departs

Jessica Wong, who serves as TikTok’s global head of marketing innovations and development and North America head of category, is stepping down from her position.

She said, “My tenure at ByteDance began at a pivotal juncture, fresh from its acquisitions of Flipagram & musical.ly. When they recruited me, TikTok didn’t even exist. I had the privilege of collaborating with the visionary founders & talented colleagues to spearhead the rebranding of musical.ly, and successfully bring TikTok to market in 2018. Witnessing TikTok’s meteoric rise to global prominence has been a source of immense pride.”

Wong, who took up the position of global head of marketing in May 2021, looked after category and community marketing across entertainment, music, sports and gaming, grew non-traditional marketing initiatives and led branded marketing campaigns with organisations and influencers, stated a media report.

Wong began her career at University of California, and went on to work across Sony Pictures Television International, PromaxBDA and Sony Pictures Entertainment.