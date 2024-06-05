TV ad rates drop by 15% due to WC cricket fatigue | ZEEL's Animesh Kumar quits | ASCI’s Manisha Kapoor on MIB's self-declaration advertising feature

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Click here to know more

T20 World Cup: TV ad rates drop by 15% due to cricket fatigue this WC

With an estimated total viewership of 850 million across linear and digital broadcasts, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is an unmissable opportunity for advertisers. However, in terms of ad rates, the demand for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup this year is not high as the previous year's World Cup, potentially leading to reduced rates and affecting revenue, according to various media planners.

ZEEL's president of HR and Transformation Animesh Kumar quits

Animesh Kumar, who is the President – HR & Transformation, at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has stepped down from his position. Dheeraj Jaggi, who has been spearheading Human Resources for the Content SBU (one of the largest SBU of the company) and leading Enterprise Culture and Capability Development, will assume the role of an acting Chief Human Resources Officer.

Women of HUL: From Leena Nair to Prabha Narasimhan, Hindustan Unilever has created iconic female leaders

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has earned the title of ‘CEO Factory’. The FMCG juggernaut has created several leaders - women and men, who have gone on to run other companies. Here we look at some of the women leaders who have emerged out of HUL. Take a peek at the professional journey of women leaders who have been a part of Hindustan Unilever and some who continue to lead at Unilever.

Elections 2024: Advertisers excited to reach people in a high engagement context on news channels

June 4, 2024, had most of India glued to screens as the nation watched the results of Counting Day in what is the largest general election in the world. While political parties tracked and tallied their wins and losses, news media organizations across the board saw unprecedented massive participation from viewers engaged in the edge-of-the-seat political action playing out.

From the exit polls to counting day, the clashes between parties led by PM Narendra Modi's BJP and Rahul Gandhi's Congress, had everyone hooked, a scenario that would have played out very differently had the election lacked the uncertainty.

ASCI’s Manisha Kapoor on MIB's new self-declaration feature for advertising