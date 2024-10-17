Vertoz appoints Shashank Verma and Sudha Wadhwa as Head of Sales and National Head of Business Growth

ADVERTISEMENT
Vertoz Limited, an AI-powered Madtech and CloudTech Platform announces the appointment of two key industry leaders as part of its strategy to strengthen its leadership team and enhance media representation business growth. Both executives will be based out of Vertoz’s Delhi NCR offices.
Shashank Verma, a seasoned professional with over 14 years of experience across key sectors including Media Publishing, Internet, and Banking, has joined Vertoz as Head of Sales. His 11+ year tenure at The Indian Express Digital saw him build the International, Network, and Education verticals from the ground up, fostering growth and innovation, highlighted the company.
At Vertoz, Verma will oversee sales initiatives across international, domestic, education, healthcare, and government sectors, leveraging his expertise to drive growth and enhance monetization strategies for digital publishers.
Sudha Wadhwa has been appointed as National Head of Business Growth. With over 16+ years of experience in business and revenue growth.
In her role at Vertoz, Wadhwa will be focusing on driving business growth through innovative digital marketing strategies by enhancing brand visibility and increasing revenue through strategic marketing communications and media advertising. Her previous roles at Bobble AI and KeyPoint Technologies have further honed her ability to drive successful business outcomes, making her a key asset in Vertoz’s ongoing expansion efforts, added the company.
Commenting on this development, Hiren Shah, Founder of Vertoz said, “We are delighted to welcome Sudha Wadhwa and Shashank Verma to the Vertoz team. Their combined industry experience and deep expertise will be instrumental in propelling our growth and expanding our market reach. With their leadership, we are confident that Vertoz will continue to strengthen its representation business and deliver advanced AI-powered solutions to our clients. These strategic hires are a significant step in our journey to further scale the business and meet the evolving needs of our customers. Their contributions will enhance our customer engagement and drive sustainable growth in the digital advertising landscape.”