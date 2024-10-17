Vertoz appoints Shashank Verma and Sudha Wadhwa as Head of Sales and National Head of Business Growth

Vertoz Limited, an AI-powered Madtech and CloudTech Platform announces the appointment of two key industry leaders as part of its strategy to strengthen its leadership team and enhance media representation business growth. Both executives will be based out of Vertoz’s Delhi NCR offices.

Shashank Verma, a seasoned professional with over 14 years of experience across key sectors including Media Publishing, Internet, and Banking, has joined Vertoz as Head of Sales. His 11+ year tenure at The Indian Express Digital saw him build the International, Network, and Education verticals from the ground up, fostering growth and innovation, highlighted the company.

At Vertoz, Verma will oversee sales initiatives across international, domestic, education, healthcare, and government sectors, leveraging his expertise to drive growth and enhance monetization strategies for digital publishers.

Sudha Wadhwa has been appointed as National Head of Business Growth. With over 16+ years of experience in business and revenue growth.

In her role at Vertoz, Wadhwa will be focusing on driving business growth through innovative digital marketing strategies by enhancing brand visibility and increasing revenue through strategic marketing communications and media advertising. Her previous roles at Bobble AI and KeyPoint Technologies have further honed her ability to drive successful business outcomes, making her a key asset in Vertoz’s ongoing expansion efforts, added the company.